Storm threat for Scarborough as Met Office warns high winds could bring possible danger to life

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Thursday as a band of wet and windy weather heads toward the Scarborough coast.

The Met Office warning states that strong winds could result in some short-term loss of power, damage to buildings and delays to some rail, air and ferry services.

Strong winds and heavy rain could make their way across the Scarborough coast on Thursday.

It also states that people should take extra care as there is the likelihood of injuries and possible danger to life from flying debris. Those living in coastal areas have also been warned to beware the additional dangers of large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

With Storm Diane initially expected to skirt past the region up the west coast, an updated post on Wednesday night placed a Yellow Warning across the majority of Yorkshire.

Heavy rain and winds have already been experienced in the south west and across Ireland, but it is Thursday when the poor conditions are expected to sweep across the country.

The warning has been issued from 3am on Thursday through to 2pm.

The Met Office statement reads: "A weather system will move northeastwards across the UK on Thursday bringing widespread strong winds. Inland gusts of 50 mph are likely with gusts of 60-65 mph in exposed locations.

"There remains a small chance that this system will intensify as it moves northeastwards bringing even stronger winds to southwest England, Wales and on into northern England and southeast Scotland. If this occurs, gusts of 70-80 mph could be seen, mainly in exposed locations, bringing increased likelihood of more significant disruption.

"In either case, winds will moderate by late morning across western England and Wales, then by mid afternoon across northern England and southeast Scotland. Heavy rain is also likely to affect southern and western England as well as Wales, and following on from recent wet weather this may lead to some very localised surface water flooding."