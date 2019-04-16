Steampunk Weekend comes to Scarborough Spa

Whitby Steampunk Weekend – On Tour hits Scarborough Spa on Sunday May 5.

The event coincides with Vintage Fair which is held at the venue on the Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Whitby Steampunk Weekend is considered by many to be the second largest Steampunk gathering in the U.K., and it's certainly one of the friendliest, say organiser Andy Dolan.

There will be live musical entertainment as well as the most fabulous Steampunk Retail Emporium.

Be astonished and amazed by a glorious gallimaufry of glamorous gorgeousness, a teaming torrent of tempting titbits, our Splendid Sellers and our colourful Courtesans of Couture.

For the perspicacious amongst our costumed corseted collective, you will be truly surprised and amazed of the quality of accessories, apparel and accouterments on offer from our manufacturers of magnificent merchandise.

Around 50 purveyors of the finest quality merchandise have been carefully selected for you to peruse, ponder, purchase and perhaps even wear on the day, plus live entertainment and a truly wonderfully splendid experience awaits.