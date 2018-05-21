Staxton end Filey's charge as Dove creams a century

Staxton ended Filey's flying start to the season on Sunday, with Chris Dove smacking a ton in the 85-run victory.

Dove's 101 not out lined with Jack Pinder's 74, Dave Morris' 39 and Andy Dove's 33 as Staxton tallied 281-3.

Tom Fitzgerald (54), David Brannan (32) and Ryan Baldry (29) tried to steer Filey on the right track, but Morris' all-round ability shone through with a haul of 4-53.

Seamer kept their solid beginning to the season on track when they beat Heslerton by 48 runs.

Corey Towell (92no) and Joe Tiffany (87) led the way, while Dave Graham and Darrol Lewis reached the 20s in Seamer's 255-3.

Knocks of 81 from Rob Middlewood, 71 from Paul Bowes and 25 from Sam Triffitt pushed Heslerton close, but they couldn't match the required run-rate.

Staithes scraped their way to a two-wicket win in their games against Cayton.

Jack McAleese hit an unbeaten 51, while Harry Holden's 47 and David Walker's 40 pushed Cayton to 211-8.

McAleese then took four wickets and Holden three, but Rich Ward's 87 and 47 from Simon Bowes finished the job for Staithes.

Ebberston remain in second place following their win by seven wickets against Mulgrave.

Mulgrave were taken out for just 95 as Sam Hardie's 4-31 and Tom Holmes' 3-23 ripped through. Connor Lipton top scored with 39.

Craig Thompson caused a few issues with 2-22 in the reply, but an unbeaten stand between Eddie Craggs (47no) and Jon Mason (32no) led Ebberston home.

Scalby had too much for Forge Valley by four wickets.

Valley tallied 166-9, with Joe Bradshaw (41), John Flinton (29) and Tyler Beck (23) scoring the runs.

Ryan Labuschagne then struck 79, which was added to from knocks in the 20s from L Cooke and Chris Malthouse to seal the win for Scalby.

Nawton Grange collected their second win of the season when they beat Thornton Dale by six wickets.

Col Lockwood's undefeated 41 and 36 from Oli Sigsworth helped Dale to 138, Dean Coote (4-26) and Adam Durrant (3-20) taking the wickets.

Grange then finished things off thanks to James Greenlay's 38, Jodie Robson's 31 and Jonny Pickard's 26.