SNOW: Latest news on disruption in Bridlington

It has not been as heavy as predicted, but snow is affecting schools and transport in Bridlington.



Bridlington School and Headlands School are both closed to students today (Tuesday).

At present, all local primary schools are still open.

Bus company EYMS has Tweeted: "The Beast from the East is here, bringing significant snowfall. We won't know how services are affected until the first buses on each route go out and report back on road conditions, but delays are expected."

It later added: "Bridlington and Hornsea: snowy conditions on some roads, but not causing any problems for buses at the moment."

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service posted: "We are NOT receiving any reports of delays or incidents on the roads in the Humberside region so far this morning." #drivecarefully #staysafe

