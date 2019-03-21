Sensational 60s show stars the voice of the Searchers Mike Pender plus the Trems, the Fortunes and Swinging Blue Jeans - where to see it and get tickets

The biggest and best 60s show is on its way for two dates in Yorkshire.
The Sensational 60s Experience brings you a three-hour 60s spectacular of pure nostalgia.
The show with the definite feel-good factor will transport you back to that magical decade - 1960s - when five legendary names take to the stage.
It stars Mike Pender original voice of The Searchers - The Trems - all former members of the Tremeloes - the Fortunes, the Swinging Blue Jeans and the Dakotas.
Hits include Needles and Pins, Silence Is Golden, Storm In A Teacup, Hippy Hippy Shake, Little Children plus many more.
The show tours to:
Hull City Hall on Saturday April 13
Tickets: 01482 300300 or www.hcandl.co.uk
Bridlington Spa on Saturday April 20
Tickets: 01262 678258 or www.thespabridlington.com