Plans to provide 1,400 new homes in Bridlington

A site north of Bridlington has been earmarked for the development of 1,400 new homes.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council adopted the Land to the North of Bridlington Masterplan Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) on 12 December 2017.

SPDs provide more detailed advice or guidance on the application of policies in the East Riding Local Plan. The local plan guides the amount, location and type of development that will take place in the East Riding until the year 2029.

The masterplan has been prepared to guide the development of housing allocations BRID-A and BRID-B, which are identified in the local plan allocations document. These sites are allocated to provide around 1,400 new homes over an area of approximately 56 hectares. This represents one of the key areas of housing growth within the local plan.

Important issues, on which the masterplan provides further guidance, include:

• the provision of a link road through the site

• improving foot, cycle and public transport access

• landscaping and integration of development with the Yorkshire Wolds

• maintaining important panoramic viewpoints towards the town and the sea

• the provision of public open space, including children's play areas and playing pitches

•housing mix and design, including appropriate densities, layout and materials.

The SPD will be an important material consideration in the determination of planning applications on these sites.

Copies of the documents are available for inspection on the council’s website at www.eastriding.gov.uk/spd.

Paper copies are available to view at Beverley Customer Service Centre (7 Cross Street, Beverley, HU17 9AX) between the hours of 9am-5pm, Monday to Thursday, and 9am-4.30pm on Friday.

They can also be viewed at Bridlington Customer Service Centre, Bridlington Library and Bridlington North Library (during normal opening hours). For the opening times and addresses of these facilities, visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/library-finder and www.eastriding.gov.uk/csc or call (01482) 393939.

Documents can be downloaded from the above website and viewed at the above customer service centres and libraries, free of charge. Paper copies may be purchased from forward planning (East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Room AS67, County Hall, Cross Street, Beverley HU17 9BA). Details of prices are available on request.

Any person aggrieved by the adoption of the Land to the North of Bridlington Masterplan SPD may make an application to the High Court under Section 113 of the Planning and Compulsory Purchase Act 2004. Any such application must be made promptly and in any event not later than 23 January 2018 (six weeks after the date of adoption by the council).

Further information can be obtained from the council’s forward planning service on (01482) 391743 or by emailing forward.planning@eastriding.gov.uk