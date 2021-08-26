Yorkshire coast 'the ultimate' for fish and chips in UK - see how Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington were rated

As more Brits look to find the best staycation destination, research conducted by car rental provider, Hertz, has analysed TripAdvisor reviews of more than 200 seaside towns’ restaurants to find out which ones have the most highly commended places to enjoy everyone’s favourite seaside meal, fish and chips.

The Yorkshire Coast, known for its historic stories of Dracula and Robin Hood, has now been revealed as the ultimate coastline for fish and chips, with Scarborough and Whitby the top two and Bridlington in a very respectable 6th.

Across the seaside towns on this coast, the study found seven 5-star rated restaurants and 107 4.5-star rated places that serve fish and chips, the most of any other coastline.

Yorkshire the ultimate coast for fish and chips - particularly at Scarborough and Whitby, according to data from TripAdvisor reviews.

North Cornwall’s coast came in a close second with 80 restaurants highly commended by tourists and locals.

Although it came in second place, it was found that the coastline had almost double (13) the number of five-star restaurants than Yorkshire’s coast.

Hastings (East Sussex Coast), Perranporth (North Cornwall Coast) and Blackpool (Lancashire coast) also ranked highly for their fish and chip offerings, with 28, 25 and 25 restaurants respectively receiving ratings of 4.5 or higher in the seaside towns.

The research also looked at the seaside destinations that had the most fish and chip restaurants, in which Brighton topped the list with 84 places serving fish and chips.

However, only 12 of those had a rating of 4.5 or higher.

Table showing total number of fish and chip restaurants above 4.5

1 Whitby

2 Scarborough

3 Hastings

4 Perranporth

5 Blackpool

6 Bridlington

7 Falmouth

8 Southend

9 Newquay