Yorkshire Coast BID butterfly sculpture is unveiled

Emma Stothard with the beautiful Green Hairstreak butterfly sculpture. Photo: Richard Walker/PA Wire

The sculpture is the first piece to be unveiled with five more exciting pieces planned up for coastal locations including Flamborough, Hornsea, Whitby and Scarborough.

Designed by Yorkshire artist Emma Stothard, the striking sculpture is modelled on the Green Hairstreak butterflies that make their home at Spurn Point.

Emma said: “I’m so excited to be creating a new collection of inspirational sculptures as landmarks along the Yorkshire coastline. I hope the art will attract people to the area and inspire them to fully appreciate the beauty along the Yorkshire Coast. Sculpture is growing in popularity in the UK and internationally, with people keen to visit, see and share new landmark sites.

“I was brought up in Kilnsea and as a child I actually used to play down at Spurn point, so I was surrounded by the flora and fauna and that was inspiration for this piece.”

An isolated population of green hairstreak butterflies have been at Spurn Point for over 20 years and significant work is being done by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT) to ensure they protect its habitat for generations to come.