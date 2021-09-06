Yorkshire Building Society colleagues in Bridlington are stepping up for Age UK cause

Charlotte Dunn, customer consultant at the Bridlington branch of Yorkshire Building Society, organised the challenge for Age UK.Charlotte Dunn, customer consultant at the Bridlington branch of Yorkshire Building Society, organised the challenge for Age UK.

The team of four are each planning on hitting a personal 260,000 steps target through the month, a combined 1,040,000 steps – as part of a Steptember fundraising challenge for Age UK.

She said: “I’d like to thank everyone that has sponsored us so far and hope our customers and the public will help us step up to the challenge, their generosity will make a huge difference to older people in need.”