Yorkshire Building Society colleagues in Bridlington are stepping up for Age UK cause
Yorkshire Building Society colleagues at the Bridlington branch are stepping up in September to plod up the pounds for Age UK.
The team of four are each planning on hitting a personal 260,000 steps target through the month, a combined 1,040,000 steps – as part of a Steptember fundraising challenge for Age UK.
Charlotte Dunn, customer consultant at the Bridlington branch of Yorkshire Building Society, organised the challenge for Age UK.
She said: “I’d like to thank everyone that has sponsored us so far and hope our customers and the public will help us step up to the challenge, their generosity will make a huge difference to older people in need.”
If you would like to sponsor the team at Bridlington visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ybsbrid2021 or just call into the branch.