Yard sale in Beeford will raise funds for new Christmas lights at the Community Centre

A village yard sale is to be held at Beeford on Bank Holiday Monday (August 30) from 9am to 1pm to raise funds for Village Christmas Lights at the Community Centre.

Parking and table top sellers can be found at the Community Centre, Main Street, Beeford, YO25 8AY (near the school), where maps will be for sale of all the ‘yards’ in the village where stalls have been set up.