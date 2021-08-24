Wildlife centre stage at Flamborough Bird Observatory’s Seawatching Festival

The Flamborough Bird Observatory Trust will be holding various events throughout between Saturday 28 and Monday August 30.

The free event will offer visitors and residents the chance to find out more about wildlife along the East Coast.

Events include:

○ Guided Seawatching Sessions – daily from both inside and outside the Seawatch Observatory 7am to 10am and 4pm to 7pm

○ Migration walks – Daily walks taking in the Old Fall and other Outer Head hotspots looking for migrants and hopefully the odd rarity. 10am to 12:30pm. To enable the walk leaders to give everyone all the attention they need there is a limit on numbers for each walk so booking in advance by emailing [email protected] is required stating which day you would like to join the walk.

○ Sealwatch – Telescopes will be set up to view the loafing seals on the tideline 2pm to 5pm

Tony Hood, Flamborough Bird Observatory Trust secretary, said: “Flamborough Head is internationally recognised for its breathtaking landscape and breeding seabirds.

“It is also important for seabirds migrating past the Headland, especially in the late summer and autumn with the possibility of seeing skuas, shearwaters and terns.

“There is no better place on the East Coast of Britain to witness migrating seabirds from a land-based site especially from our purpose built Seawatch Observatory.

“We will have events throughout the weekend including seal watching, trying to inform the public on this fantastic spectacle of the grey seals we have here and show on how to watch them responsibly, as you know there’s been some disturbances with them so it’s a great way to engage with people.

“Our purpose built observatory building gives us an opportunity to showcase what birds are passing the headland, such as the Black-browed Albatross that has been here for a couple of months. Their breeding grounds are on the Falkland Islands.”