Two establishments in Bridlington area earn 5 Hygiene Rating from Food Standards Agency

The Food Standards Agency website has added new food hygiene ratings for two Bridllington establishments – and it’s good news for them both.

Debbie’s Catering, Bridlington Rugby Club at Queensgate, Bridlington, was Rated 5 (rated on October 9, restaurants, cafes and canteens).