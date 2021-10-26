Two establishments in Bridlington area earn 5 Hygiene Rating from Food Standards Agency
The Food Standards Agency website has added new food hygiene ratings for two Bridllington establishments – and it’s good news for them both.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 1:35 pm
Debbie’s Catering, Bridlington Rugby Club at Queensgate, Bridlington, was Rated 5 (rated on October 9, restaurants, cafes and canteens).
The White Horse Inn in Bempton was also Rated 5 (rated on October 19, pubs, bars and nightclubs).