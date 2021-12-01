Trussell Trust figures highlight a rise in food bank use across the East Riding,

In the East Riding, 5,058 emergency food parcels – containing three or seven days' worth of supplies – were handed out by the Trussell Trust between April and September. Photo: PA Images

The charity said it is not right that so many people across the UK are facing destitution and warned the need for food banks will rise over the winter.

In the East Riding, 5,058 emergency food parcels – containing three or seven days’ worth of supplies – were handed out by the Trussell Trust between April and September.

This was up from 4,938 during the same period in 2020, and above the 1,650 handed out in 2019.

They were among 935,749 parcels handed out by the charity across the UK over the six-month period, including 52,969 in Yorkshire and The Humber.

Though below the record 1.3 million dispensed during this period last year, it was 11% more than in 2019.

This means around 5,100 emergency food parcels were provided for people across the UK every day, including almost 2,000 for children.

2,829 food parcels were handed to youngsters in the East Riding, compared to 2,051 last year.

The Trussell Trust said it expects this to rise to more than 7,000 a day during December, as poorer families struggle with rising fuel costs, inflation and the recent removal of the £20-a-week Universal Credit uplift.

Emma Revie, Trussell Trust chief executive, said: “Everyone in the UK should be able to afford the essentials – to buy their own food and heat their homes.

“Yet food banks in our network continue to see more and more people facing destitution with an increase in food parcels going to children. This is not right.”

The Government said Universal Credit claimants will benefit from a newly reduced taper rate and increased work allowance, while a Household Support Fund will help vulnerable families afford essentials over the coming months.