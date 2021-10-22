Three former Marton Hall pupils attend funeral of much-loved and inspirational teacher Sheila Johnson

A floral display containing 28 names of former Marton Hall pupils was taken to the service at Thornton-le-Dale Methodist Chapel.

The trio took a floral display containing 28 names of former pupils to the service at Thornton-le-Dale Methodist Chapel and remembered her with fondness, 50 years on.

One of the attendees, Roger Kohn, said: “Sheila was our beloved art teacher at Marton Hall Prep School in Bridlington during the 1960s.

“We were aged 7 to 13 then.

“We’re all around 70 now, but still remember her fondly as the shining light in our otherwise austere, away-from-home world.

“Many of us were inspired by her to follow career paths in the art world, and I know that those who followed other paths often practised arts and crafts in their leisure time.

“She had a tremendous impact on all our lives at this tender age.