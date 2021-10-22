Three former Marton Hall pupils attend funeral of much-loved and inspirational teacher Sheila Johnson
Three former pupils of Marton Hall Preparatory School, now in their 70s, attended the funeral of inspirational teacher Sheila Johnson (née Spence) on Friday, October 15.
The trio took a floral display containing 28 names of former pupils to the service at Thornton-le-Dale Methodist Chapel and remembered her with fondness, 50 years on.
One of the attendees, Roger Kohn, said: “Sheila was our beloved art teacher at Marton Hall Prep School in Bridlington during the 1960s.
“We were aged 7 to 13 then.
“We’re all around 70 now, but still remember her fondly as the shining light in our otherwise austere, away-from-home world.
“Many of us were inspired by her to follow career paths in the art world, and I know that those who followed other paths often practised arts and crafts in their leisure time.
“She had a tremendous impact on all our lives at this tender age.
“We’ll never forget her. And, 50 years on, there are 28 of us whose names appear on a floral tribute to her.”