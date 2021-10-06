Thornwick Bay Holiday Park’s Stormy Gala event raises more than £4,000 for the RNLI

Thornwick Bay Holiday Park.

The event saw lots of stalls from local independent retailers with guests being spoilt for choice of a range of sweets and homemade jams.

Holidaymakers enjoyed the team entertainment throughout the day with voices raised high as they sang along to their favourite songs whilst taking their chances on a range of games and activities.

RNLI mascot Stormy Stan made an appearance and proudly presented the cheque of money raised for the day.

Stephanie Boyle, head of experience at Haven’s Thornwick Bay Holiday Park, said: “It was a great day for everyone. Holidaymakers and holiday homeowners had lots of activities to take part in and really got involved in helping us raise such a substantial amount for the RNLI.”