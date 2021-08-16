The Bridlington Autumn Show will be held at St Johns Burlington Methodist Church next month – here’s how to enter the various classes
The Bridlington Autumn Show will take place on Saturday, September 11 at St Johns Burlington Methodist Church on St Johns Street.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 9:08 am
The event is open to the public between noon to 5pm with refreshments and meals available.
Competitors can still enter the various classes including handicrafts, cookery, preserves, eggs, art, photography, flowers, cacti, vegetables and Young People’s classes.
People interested in entering can get more information and schedules by calling 01262 851052. Closing date for entries is Wednesday, September 8.