Take spy mission trail around Bridlington or murder mystery tour in Flamborough

People have the chance to take on a Spy Mission around Bridlington or a Murder Mystery trail in Flamborough. Photo submitted.

Typically taking around two hours to complete, the aim of each themed trail – be it a Treasure Hunt, Spy Mission or Detective Mystery – is to solve clues on a circular route.

The ‘Spy Mission Trail’ around Bridlington Centre and Harbour covers two miles and takes around two hours.

The trail starts outside the town hall and guides to experience both the hustle and bustle of the harbour area and the contrasting quiet back streets lined with beautiful Victorian houses.

People will also visit many historical buildings as they solve clues in the town.

The Flamborough Murder Mystery Trail also takes around two hours (it covers a one and a half mile route).

People can explore Flamborough on foot, then it’s a short drive to the Flamborough Head Lighthouse to find the final clues.

Here people will be afforded awe-inspired views of the dramatic Yorkshire coastline and towering chalk cliffs.

These trails join the Bridlington Old Town Treasure Hunt, Danes Dyke Woods, and Filey routes created by treasuretrails.co.uk.

The booklets, priced £9.99, are available to buy online and download to print at home or can be sent via post within 3-5 working days.

A Treasure Trails spokesman said: “Why not start out in the pretty seaside town of Hornsea before heading up the coast to explore the Victorian splendour of Bridlington?

“Costing just £9.99, each guided booklet is a fantastic way to get active with friends or family whilst enjoying the great outdoors and using a bit of your grey matter.

“Trails are close to cafés, shops and restaurants, so adventurers can take their time solving the clues and enjoy food and drink breaks or pack a picnic.

“Visit treasuretrails.co.uk for a full list of locations and Trails by region.