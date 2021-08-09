Spotlight Theatre preparing to welcome customers back later this month after lockdown

Spotlight Theatre will host its first event on Saturday, August 28.

They will welcome back customers later this month when the venue screens André Rieu’s ‘2021 Together Again’ on Saturday, August 28.

This will be followed by Three Tenors: Voices for Eternity (screened) on Saturday, September 11.

The venue will have a number of safety measures in place, including hand sanitation points, a test and trace QR code at the entrance for people to scan, while the theatre will be air sprayed before performances using a fogging sanitising machine.

In late September, Green Ginger Productions are staging another acclaimed TV Sit-com ‘Allo Allo’ following the highly successful visit to the Spotlight Theatre with their production of ‘Hi De Hi’.

It will take place on Friday, September 24 and Saturday, September 25.

Multi-Instrumentalists Andante return in October with their third inspiring and uplifting show of songs from the era of Peace, Protest and Love. The pair are described as: “Sixteen instruments, two voices – two superbly talented musicians!”

Spotlight’s Buy-a-Brick’ fundraising campaign is currently raising £12,000 for its expansion plans.

The venue’s unusual fundraiser is offering theatre fans the chance to buy a brick for £10 and help the expansion.

It has the chance to purchase part of the garage premises next door to its West Street base.

The Buy-a-Brick campaign was launched to help pay for this development as the theatre looks to the future and is getting close to hitting the fundraising target.

A spokesperson said: “A big thank you to all who have supported our Buy-a-Brick campaign.

“We still have bricks available so if you or your friends would like to purchase any bricks at £10 each, donations can be made on the Just Giving website or website www.spotlighttheatrebrid.co.uk via BACS or cheque.”

The theatre is also looking for new members to perform on its stage. Anyone interested in joining the amateur theatre group can contact membership secretary Manda at [email protected]