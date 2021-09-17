Sewerby Zoo’s delight after birth of a new female llama cria

The team at Sewerby Hall and Gardens zoo has announced the birth of a new female Llama cria, born on Thursday, September 16.

The proud team at Sewerby Hall and Gardens zoo has announced the birth of a new female llama cria, born on Thursday (September 16).

Both the baby and her mum Gladys are doing well. The zoo staff were on hand to check everything was fine for the birth. The new baby is a sister to big brother Vernon. Details of the new arrival’s name will be announced shortly by the zoo team.

Gladys and Vernon, both named after Elvis Presley’s parents, both arrived at the zoo earlier this year.

Head zookeeper John Pickering said: “This is fantastic news. We are so pleased with the new addition to the llama herd here at Sewerby zoo! We were excited to discover that Gladys was pregnant when she arrived here!”