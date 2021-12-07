Sewerby Winter Woodland event cancelled today (Tuesday, December 7) due to Storm Barra

The team at Sewerby Hall and Gardens have announced that the performances of Sewerby Winter Woodland scheduled for today (Tuesday, December 7) will be cancelled.

The decision was taken because of the forecast of severe weather due to Storm Barra, including very strong winds.

The outdoor event, which is sold out, takes place in the woods on the Sewerby estate, and the forecast means it would be potentially unsafe to hold the events.

Ticket holders are being contacted directly via email, which will explain the options available.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “We are very sorry indeed to have to cancel the performances on Tuesday, but of course the safety of our visitors, staff and the actors taking part has to come first.