Sewerby Hall and Garden’s Winter Wonderland event begins – bringing the lights fantastic to the venue

Sewerby Hall and Garden's Winter Wondland event was launched today (Friday, December 3).

The Sewerby Winter Woodland event at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, which is being held until Thursday, December 23, is so popular that all the tickets for the event sold out beforehand.

The team at the venue announced earlier this month that all 12,000 tickets had been sold to eager customers.

Being held for the first time after having to be postponed last year, Sewerby Winter Woodland takes visitors on a magical outdoor journey of spectacular sounds and lights.

The winter wonderland event is set to brighten the lives of visitors to Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager of Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “We can’t wait to welcome our first visitors and to bring Christmas back to Sewerby Hall and Gardens in style this year!”

For full details of the opening hours of the zoo, the café, and the house in December, visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk

