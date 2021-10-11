Screwfix store on Bessingby Way targeted by burglars
The Screwfix store on Bessingby Way was targeted by burglars on Friday night (October 8).
Monday, 11th October 2021, 12:38 pm
Police officers were called to an alarm activation at the premises shortly after midnight on Saturday, October 9.
A police spokesman said: “Officers attended the premises and found evidence of a break in.
“We are in the early stages of our investigations and it is not known at this stage what was taken.
“We are investigating the incident as a burglary and would appeal for anyone with information that would help with our enquiries to call us on 101 quoting reference number 16/99960/21.”