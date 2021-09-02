Scarborough’s Zine library aims to reach a new audience

Joel Hague and Nathan Wackett

Artists and Zine librarians Joel Hague and Nathan Wackett, with support from Crescent Arts, will showcase material covering a range of topics at Scarborough library.

Zines are a small circulation of self-published work created by a group or individual often on diverse subjects such as feminism, punk, food and social or political activism.

To launch the Zine library, Joel and Nathan will be hosting a free drop-in workshop from 4.30pm to 6pm on Monday, September 13. Visitors will have the chance to create their own Zine, have a read of some of the collection, donate their work and find out what the library is offering.

County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “It’s great to welcome Joel and Nathan who are very passionate about bringing the Zine collection to a wider audience who may not be familiar with Zine culture.

“The Zine library is an open and accessible archive of local and wide-ranging Zines, which will be a great platform to promote local material. I would encourage the public to get involved in the workshop and visit the Zine library over the next few months.”

Crescent Arts Curator, Martha Cattell, said: “The Zine library offers an exciting new space and adds a sense of DIY spirit to Scarborough library, where people can be creative, read new things and be inspired.”