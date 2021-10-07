Salon Prisma preparing to host Wellness and Lifestyle event to support Bridlington RNLI

Salon Prisma owner Donna Page, salon manager Chantelle Elliott and senior stylist Molly Smith will be at the Wellness and Lifestyle evening.

Owner of the hair salon Donna Page said the night will include expert speakers, music, and raising awareness of the RNLI as well as raising profiles of local businesses.

The Wellness and Lifestyle evening will take place on Thursday, October 21 from 7pm. There will be live music from local artist Jay Page, who has written a song specially for the occasion.

Donna said: “As this is a wellness and lifestyle event there will be guest speakers in nutrition, exercise and skincare. We will have a haircare expert from Goldwell/KMS in attendance.

“There will be hundreds of pounds worth of raffle prizes that have been donated from local businesses (all proceeds to RNLI), while guests will receive goody bags, Prosecco and nibbles.

“The evening is as ticketed event and tickets are £10 with all proceeds going to the Bridlington Lifeboat team.

“We will be holding an exclusive on-the-night home care event where guests can purchase their hair care products and gain more details of our services.”

Go to www.facebook.com/salonprisma to find out more about the event or pop into the shop to buy tickets.