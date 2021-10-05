Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to perform ‘Circus Circus’ matinee concert at the Spa

The show will feature music from The Greatest Showman, Carmen, Monty Python, Entry of the Gladiators and much more! It’s the perfect introduction to orchestral music for children aged 5-12 and their families.

On Sunday, November 14 at 3pm, the RPO will present ‘Circus, Circus’, with conductor Benjamin Pope and presenter Tim Steiner.

The orchestra is back by popular demand, and this is an invitation to come and experience all the magic of the circus in this fun-filled matinee concert suitable for all the family.

Bite-sized pieces of well-known music introduce the audience to the orchestra, mixed with fun and games.

The show will feature music from The Greatest Showman, Carmen, Monty Python, Entry of the Gladiators and much more!

It’s the perfect introduction to orchestral music for children aged 5-12 and their families.

A spokesman said: “On Saturday, November 13 (from 2pm to 4pm) at Bridlington Spa, those aged eight years and upwards can come along and join the world-famous Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for a ‘music box’ which is an open, practical session for anybody – no experience necessary – to have a go with an instrument.

“Come and create some new music and sounds alongside musicians from the RPO and world renowned workshop leader Tim Steiner.

“Together, it will be a chance to explore the music the RPO will be playing in the family concert, ‘Circus, Circus’, the following day.”