Rob Parker and Celtish will play six free concerts along the east coast this coming weekend

A series of free concerts by Rob Parker and Celtish will take place along the east coast this weekend.

From Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8 they will perform six concerts, starting at St Oswald’s Church in Filey on Friday (7pm).

They will then play at:

Saturday, August 7 – The Community Police Gala, Westway Open Arms, Eastfield, (11am and 1pm); Holy Nativity Church, Eastfield, (6.30pm, this event is now fully booked)

Sunday, August 8 – Filey Band Stand (11am), Christ Church in Bridlington. Worship and Prayer gathering (6pm).

Mr Parker said: “During the lockdown I and many others have missed live music so much, as a result we have organised a weekend of concerts along the East Coast.

“At the weekend I will be joined by pianist Geoff Allanach and a group of musicians from Birmingham and Ireland called Celtish.