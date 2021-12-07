RNLI offers coastal safety advice ahead of Storm Barra

The RNLI has issued safety advice regarding coastal locations following Storm Arwen and ahead of Storm Barra. Photo courtesy of the RNLI

Yellow wind weather warnings are in place for today (Tuesday, December 7) as strong gales are expected in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with Scotland receiving yellow snow weather warnings.

The expected strong winds and adverse weather could pose as a serious safety risk to those around the coast.

The yellow weather warnings are predicted to affect most of the UK with 60-70mph gusts expected in coastal locations.

The Bridlington Lifeboat team has posted the following advice on its Facebook page:

○ Take care if walking near cliffs, seafronts or piers – be aware of ice and frost, know your route and keep dogs on a lead.

○ Check weather forecasts and tide times daily.

○ Take a fully charged phone.

○ Check your equipment is in good working order.

○ Be aware of the conditions and your capabilities.