Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Headlands, Bridlington, Flamborough, Bempton, New Pasture Lane and Burlington Schools – and many more photos from 2014

Members of the RAOB donate equipment to the Priory Enterprise centre on Hilderthorpe Road in 2014. The items were to be used to make various crafts. Photograph by Paul Atkinson. (NBFP PA1406-8a)

Headlands School’s cheque presentation of £268.79 to the Katie Walker Cancer Trust in 2014 following a Christmas fundraiser. (NBFP PA1407-8)

New Pasture Lane pupils Jessica Gardener, 10, Shannan Waites, 9, and Chloe Coyne, 10, during a sculpture workshop in 2014. (NBFP PA1409-3a)

Bridlington School teams up with a primary school in Sierra Leone as part of the Globle School Partnership in 2014. (NBFP PA1409-5b)

Charlie, Isabella, Sophia, Anya, Anya, Kolbin and Danny celebrate a good Ofsted report at Bempton School in 2014. (PA1406-11a)

The Lords Feoffees make a £4,000 grant to Headlands School, split between the Latus Training and The Take a Break group. (NBFP PA1407-5c)

Burlington Infant School’s Fit Friday in 2014. Pupils, parents, and teachers enjoy a fitness warm up. (NBFP PA1407-7a)

Wold Newton School pupils have a sleep-in during the Good Night’s Sleep Appeal for Martin House Children’s Hospice in 2014. (NDTP PA1411-14i)