This fantastic photograph was taken during the Katherine Jenkins concert at The Blue Bell Hotel in Burton Agnes in 2014. Maz Rhodes from Bridlington enjoys a suprise hen night at the concert. (ndtp-msh1422x571)

Bridlington Army Cadet Force members pose for the photographer at the Bridlington Community Armed Forces Day in 2013. (nbfp-msh1327x199)

Bay Primary School pupils get ready for their Sports Day in 2014. Do you recognise any of the people in the photo? (nbfp-msh1426x567)

Will, 7, Henry, 5, Mim, and James, 9, are pictured during the SkyRide cycling event at Sewerby Hall and Gardens. (nbfp-msh1425x578)

Burlington Jackdaws Under 10s are pictured with their runners-up medals at the Driffield FC Junior Football Festival in 2014. (ndtp-msh1423x576)

This image shows a group of runners called the Barmston Bunnies. They ran The Race for Life in 2014 in memory of a friend. (nbfp-msh1425z028)

This photograph was taken at Bridlington Race for Life in 2013, held at Sewerby Hall and Gardens. (nbfp-msh1325y057)

The Cottingham Family with Tom and Leila Cooper are pictured at the Burton Agnes Jazz Festival in 2014. (ndtp-msh1426y126)