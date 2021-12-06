Proposal for new scaffolding storage site at Carnaby set to be approved

The application site lies towards the western end of Carnaby Industrial Estate, to the south of Lancaster Road and is currently owned by the council. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

The plans are due to be dealt with by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s eastern area planning sub-committee.

The proposal is for the erection of a single storey office building to be used in connection with the wider site, with associated works including installation of flood lights, construction of new vehicle accesses, and the creation of new boundary fencing and access gates.

The application site lies towards the western end of the industrial estate, to the south of Lancaster Road, and is currently owned by the council.

The site is currently not in use and the applicant, Sui Generis, is looking to relocate its scaffolding business there.

The application is recommended for approval with certain conditions.

A summary to the sub-committee said: “The proposed development would be in-keeping with the surrounding area in terms of use and visual amenity, seen in context with the established industrial estate, achieving an acceptable relationship with the adjacent uses.

“Furthermore, the development would not raise any drainage, flood risk or highway safety concerns.”