Police witnesses appeal after two-vehicle collision at Fraisthorpe yesterday afternoon
Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a two-vehicle collision on the A165 at Fraisthorpe yesterday afternoon (Monday, September 20).
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 11:53 am
The incident involved a blue Ford Puma and a white Mercedes minibus.
A police spokesperson, via Facebook, said: “A blue Ford Puma and white Mercedes minibus collided at approximately 3.50pm with the driver of the Puma sustaining serious injuries.
“He remains in hospital in a critical condition.
“The two occupants of the minibus sustained minor injuries.
“If you have not yet spoken with us and believe you witnessed or have footage of the collision, please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 312 of 20 September.”