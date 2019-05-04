Chris Froome is interviewed for the TV coverage.

PHOTOS: See Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish and the other Tour de Yorkshire stars

Some of cycling's biggest names were on the Yorkshire Coast for the third stage of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish were among the stars who were on the start line in Bridlington, as the race took the peloton to Whitby and on to Scarborough. Photos by Paul Atkinson.

Chris Froome heads to the start line.

1. Tour de Yorkshire 2019

Chris Froome heads to the start line.
Paul Atkinson
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Mark Cavendish before the start of stage 3

2. Tour de Yorkshire 2019

Mark Cavendish before the start of stage 3
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Riders in Bridlington before the start of the men's race.

3. Tour de Yorkshire 2019

Riders in Bridlington before the start of the men's race.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Riders in Bridlington before the start of the men's race.

4. Tour de Yorkshire 2019

Riders in Bridlington before the start of the men's race.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3