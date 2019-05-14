Photos of Bridlington's new look bridge

One of the major routes into Bridlington has been given a colourful facelift in time for the summer season.

Graffiti artists have created a seaside-themed mural on Bessingby Bridge, covering an area which had been a target for vandalism in recent years.

The mural features seaside-themed images.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council and East Riding Voluntary Action Services teamed up to get the work done and brought in Spray Creative to create the distintcive design.

The only hiccup came last Tuesday, when torrential rain forced the artists to take cover and delay work for a week.

Nigel Brignall, anti-social behaviour team manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “We received funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government a few weeks ago but we only had a short period of time to spend it.

“This is one of the main gateways into Bridlington and for years it has been plagued with graffiti, which made it unsightly.

Work on the bridge had to be abandoned last week because of bad weather.

“Northern Rail have done their best to keep painting over it but it has been an eyesore.

“The idea is to make it more of a ‘welcome to Bridlington’ bridge, recognising the history of the town, with regard to the fishing industry and its role as a seaside resort.

“ERVAS has been integral to all of this. They have been working with professional graffiti artists and community groups to come up with the designs and it is something different for Bridlington.”

As the artwork on the bridge was being completed on Tuesday, volunteers from the Brightening Up Bridlington project carried out a litter pick in the surrounding area, collecting nine bags of rubbish.

Phoebe Mummery.

Martyn Coltman, from the BUB team, said: “The number of people who would their car windows down and said it was looking great was terrific.

“The guys from Spray Creative are fantastic. This is a high-profile location and their work, alongside the new Gypsey Race park, has really improved the look as people drive into town.

“They have used a really positive set of Bridlington images and it sets the right tone as people arrive.”

○ What do you think of the new artwork on Bessingby Bridge? Email your views to john.edwards@JPIMedia.co.uk