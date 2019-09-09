PHOTOS: Hundreds enjoy annual Comic Con at Bridlington Spa

Sci-fi and super hero fans were in for a real treat with special guests including Paul Chuckle (TV legend of Chucklevision); Peter Purves (Doctor Who, Blue Peter) and Wendy Padbury (Doctor Who, The Blood on Satan’s Claw, Freewheelers); Andrew Lawden (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Ghostbusters 2, Pennyworth); Abbie ‘STABBY’ Rial (graphic artist and illustrator); Richard Piers Rayner (artist - Batman, Captain America, Doctor Who); Gareth Sleightholme (Iron Shod Ape, Cthulhiad); and Lee Bradley (Star Wars, TMNT, Transformers). There was also various workshops throughout the day to keep everyone from the ages 1 to 111 entertained throughout the day.

1. Bridlington Comic Con Emma Scallan takes a selfie with the storm troopers jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Bridlington Comic Con Skye Scott aged 17 and Morgan Hamilton 18 with Paul Elliott jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Bridlington Comic Con Ryleigh Garnett aged 5 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. Bridlington Comic Con Tyler Booth-Wright aged 6 and Josh Thompson aged 11 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more