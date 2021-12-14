Packed programme of events planned to entertain visitors at Old Town’s big Street Festival

The festival comes to a climax with a Steam Punk Parade beginning at 2.50pm from Ye Old Star Inn and promenading along the High Street.

The Old Town Winter Festival is well underway – the Thursday Late Night Shopping evenings continue until Thursday, December 23 – and Sunday sees the second big Street Festival Day centred on the Georgian High Street.

There’ll be every kind of street entertainment including the Bridlington Pipe Band; Bridlington Excelsior Band; Coastal Voices; A Street Organ; Accordionist; Punch and Judy; Walking Jazz Band, Driffield Town Crier, Children’s Victorian-style rides, Ben Couper on violin, The Yorkshire Coast BID PA trailer and Makara Morris dancers.

The day comes to a climax with a Steam Punk Parade – with Hull Steam Punk Rebels, beginning at 2.50pm from Ye Old Star Inn, promenading along the High Street to the ancient Bayle museum where they will join The Excelsior Brass Band for community carol singing at 3pm.

Visitors can join the service of Nine Lessons and Carols at Bridlington Priory at 3pm.

In another first – A Merchants’ Market – comprising of traders solely from Bridlington and surrounding areas will be selling their wares in period costume from stalls along the High Street.

ROBOT was formed in mid-summer with the specific aim of bringing sustained new life to the area and to complement The Old Town Association and Destination Old Town.

The first priority for ROBOT was to pull together a Winter Festival programme to bring back street entertainments and stalls – not seen in the Old Town since long before lockdown.

A ROBOT spokesman said: “Throughout December restaurants and pubs have joined the festivities, bringing visitors back to Old Town with their own special events – musical entertainments and themed evenings throughout the month.

“ROBOT is very grateful to all our festival sponsors, especially our lead sponsor The Yorkshire Coast BID, and also Bridlington Town Council and the ERYC ‘Do It For East Yorkshire’ grant fund.