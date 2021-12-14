Our Lady and St Peter RC Primary School children bring extra festive cheer to Mallard Court
Children and staff from Our Lady and St Peter RC Primary School recently paid a visit to Mallard Court Care Home to entertain the residents.
A Mallard Court spokesman said: “We would like to say a big thank you to the children and staff from the school.
“Residents and staff really enjoyed the beautiful Christmas carol singing from our very special guests and what a magical day we had.
“The children were thrilled with the table of Elf thank you gifts we had set up for them. The residents and staff also sang ‘We wish you a Merry Christmas’ to the staff and children as a thank you.
“This was a treat for our residents and staff and we would like to thank everyone.”