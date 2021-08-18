Notorious double murder the subject of a new book by Bridlington-based author

Richard M Jones.

For more than a decade the writer has been researching the true story of the events of February 15, 1970, when two people were shot dead by a safe blower.

On the fifth premises in a week that Neil Adamson had broken into he came face to face with night watchman Ian Riley and shot him dead. He also killed police Inspector Barry Taylor.

Now, for the first time the story of the murders, the manhunt, and the aftermath of this tragic event is being told in the new book, published by Juliette Jones Editorial Services.

A spokesman said: “In the past 10 years Richard has gained access to exclusive information about the murders, the people involved, and the relatives of the two people killed that night.

“With the 50th anniversary last year and the installing of two benches dedicated to the victims earlier this year, it seemed fitting that the story could finally be told.”

Mr Jones has published a total of 14 books, mostly on tragic historic events including the Great Gale of Bridlington, Lockington rail crash and Moorgate tube station crash.