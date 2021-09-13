North Wolds Lions group preparing to restart its Prize Bingo evenings
The North Wolds Lions members will by starting their popular monthly “Prize Bingo” evenings as normality resumes following the Covid lockdowns.
The first of these will take place on Tuesday, September 21 in Burton Fleming Village Hall.
Eyes down time is at 7.30pm prompt and the cost is just £6 for 12 games.
A spokesman for the North Wolds Lions said: “There will be a raffle and refreshments.
“All who attend will be made very welcome.
“Future bingo evenings will be mainly on the third Tuesday of the month at village locations in the areas served by the club.”