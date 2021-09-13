North Wolds Lions group preparing to restart its Prize Bingo evenings

The first of the prize bingo evenings will take place on Tuesday, September 21 in Burton Fleming.

Eyes down time is at 7.30pm prompt and the cost is just £6 for 12 games.

A spokesman for the North Wolds Lions said: “There will be a raffle and refreshments.

“All who attend will be made very welcome.