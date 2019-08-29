Next of kin sought for Bridlington man

Humberside Police are appealing to help locate the next of kin for a Bridlington man.

Peter Frankish sadly died at his home at Chantry Court, Bridlington on Monday August 26.

Peter’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson said: "Our efforts to locate his next of kin have been unsuccessful and we are now appealing for anyone who knew Peter and has information about his next of kin to call us on 101 quoting log 284 26/08/19.

"We believe he may have friends or family in Scarborough and will be asking our colleagues at North Yorkshire Police to share our appeal."