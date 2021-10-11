New police and crime plan for Humberside force area published

The police and crime strategic document sets out the commissioner’s objectives for the next three years.

The strategic document sets out the objectives for his term of office over the next three years and how he will work with the police and other partners to achieve them.

The plan was developed after wide consultation since the commissioner was elected in May with the public, elected representatives and numerous organisations in the community.

The plan contains several key aims, including:

○ Progressing the resources available for tackling crime in rural, coastal and urban areas.

○ Enhancing crime reporting systems and the way we communicate, listening to our communities.

○ Increasing the number of police officers and improving their visibility.

○ Improving educational and diversionary activities to stop more young people falling into crime.

Jonathan Evison said: “When I was elected in May to be your local representative on policing and community safety, I pledged to engage more with local communities, rural, coastal and urban.

“I have a strong sense of purpose and desire to improve people’s lives and I want to be as effective as I can.

“After I took office I launched a consultation to find out the public’s priorities to make our communities safer.

“Drug use and dealing, anti-social behaviour, protecting vulnerable people and preventing violence against women and girls featured strongly in the responses and form part of my commitments that my office will deliver on.

“Part of my role is to hold Humberside Police to account for their performance on behalf of the public.

“The force have made great improvements in recent years under Chief Constable Lee Freeman.

“It was rated ‘good’ in all areas by Her Majesty’s Inspectors and we have an aim to achieve an ‘outstanding’ rating.”