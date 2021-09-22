New figures reveal 132 further coronavirus cases in the East Riding

A total of 35,226 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 21 (Tuesday), up from 35,094 on Monday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 31,095 over the period, to 7,496,543.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in the East Riding.

The dashboard shows 808 people had died in the area by September 21 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on five the previous week.

They were among 11,849 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in the East Riding have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 253,389 people had received both jabs by September 20 (Monday) – 84% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.