New choir to start at Spotlight Theatre

Members at the Spotlight Theatre have formed The Spotlight Choir, with the first session held on Tuesday, August 24.

Members at the theatre have formed The Spotlight Choir. Its leader is Pat Hughes while the musical director is Geoff Allanach.

A spokesman for the choir said: “Every Tuesday afternoon the choir will meet at Spotlight on West Street to learn and sing lovely songs.

“The time is 2pm until 4pm and the fee is £2 per session. All are welcome and there are no auditions.