New choir to start at Spotlight Theatre
A new venture has been launched at Bridlington’s Spotlight Theatre.
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 11:20 am
Members at the theatre have formed The Spotlight Choir. Its leader is Pat Hughes while the musical director is Geoff Allanach.
A spokesman for the choir said: “Every Tuesday afternoon the choir will meet at Spotlight on West Street to learn and sing lovely songs.
“The time is 2pm until 4pm and the fee is £2 per session. All are welcome and there are no auditions.
“The first session takes place on Tuesday, August 24.”