New basketball and movement skills club launched at Headlands School

The club, set up by Martin Roberts, is designed to help people with their mental health and wellbeing as well as learning basketball skills and movement skills.

A new basketball skills club has started at Headlands School.

The sessions, run by Basketball Developments CIC Ltd, started earlier this month.

The social enterprise, set up by Martin Roberts, is designed to help people with their mental health and wellbeing.

Mr Roberts said: “We will be mainly working with under 18s, but in the future we are hoping to include over 18s.

“The clubs are very relaxed and people work at their own pace, building confidence and self esteem while learning fundamental movement skills.

“I set up basketball developments after a car crash left me with a brain injury, metal hips and legs.

“I am using basketball as a medium to try and change lives via our coaching and teaching. If, in the future, the people we coach want to play basketball or any other sport, we have the player pathways in place for them.”