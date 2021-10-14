New baby llama at Sewerby Hall and Gardens zoo named Nancy

The baby llama at Sewerby Hall and Gardens’ zoo has been called Nancy.

The new arrival has been called Nancy, named after the maternal great great grandmother of Elvis Presley.

The name was chosen by all the members of the zoo team.

Nancy is a sister to big brother Vernon and daughter of Gladys. Gladys and Vernon, both named after Elvis Presley’s parents, arrived at the zoo earlier this year.

Head zookeeper John Pickering said: “Nancy is doing very well, and is a great addition to the zoo! We are all delighted with her progress.”