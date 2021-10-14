New baby llama at Sewerby Hall and Gardens zoo named Nancy
The team at the zoo at Sewerby Hall and Gardens have unveiled the name of the baby llama born there in September.
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 12:30 pm
The new arrival has been called Nancy, named after the maternal great great grandmother of Elvis Presley.
The name was chosen by all the members of the zoo team.
Nancy is a sister to big brother Vernon and daughter of Gladys. Gladys and Vernon, both named after Elvis Presley’s parents, arrived at the zoo earlier this year.
Head zookeeper John Pickering said: “Nancy is doing very well, and is a great addition to the zoo! We are all delighted with her progress.”
Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk to find out more about the zoo at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.