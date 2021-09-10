Movie musicals show Come What May takes centre stage at the Spa next month

BGT winner Jai McDowall stars alongside a cast of West End performers.

Featuring the sensational BGT winner Jai McDowall alongside a cast of West End theatre performers, the musical extravaganza is a guaranteed ‘Spectacular, Spectacular’ evening of much-loved songs, pure glitz and old-time glamour.

Travel back in time as the children of the revolution take you into the sexy, disreputable and glamorous underworld of Paris at the Moulin Rouge. Have a musical peep into the flamboyant world of Elton John, journey on into the imagination of the original showman P.T Barnum before heading to the bright lights of Los Angeles as well as the kitsch glamour of Sunset Boulevard’s Burlesque Lounge.

Come What May is packed with timeless classics from Moulin Rouge including Come What May, Your Song, Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend, Roxanne and Lady Marmalade as well as hits from other iconic movie musicals from Come Alive, Saturday Night’s Alright and Shallow to Show Me How You Burlesque.

A spokesman for the show said: “This all-singing, all-dancing show is an unforgettable combination of dreams, adventure and above all – love!”

Go to the Bridlington Spa website at www.bridspa.com or call 01262 678258 to book tickets for the show.