Movie musicals show Come What May takes centre stage at the Spa next month
Come What May, a tribute to the greatest movie musicals of all time including Moulin Rouge, Rocketman, The Greatest Showman, A Star is Born and Burlesque, will play at the Spa Theatre Bridlington on Saturday, October 2.
Featuring the sensational BGT winner Jai McDowall alongside a cast of West End theatre performers, the musical extravaganza is a guaranteed ‘Spectacular, Spectacular’ evening of much-loved songs, pure glitz and old-time glamour.
Travel back in time as the children of the revolution take you into the sexy, disreputable and glamorous underworld of Paris at the Moulin Rouge. Have a musical peep into the flamboyant world of Elton John, journey on into the imagination of the original showman P.T Barnum before heading to the bright lights of Los Angeles as well as the kitsch glamour of Sunset Boulevard’s Burlesque Lounge.
Come What May is packed with timeless classics from Moulin Rouge including Come What May, Your Song, Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend, Roxanne and Lady Marmalade as well as hits from other iconic movie musicals from Come Alive, Saturday Night’s Alright and Shallow to Show Me How You Burlesque.
A spokesman for the show said: “This all-singing, all-dancing show is an unforgettable combination of dreams, adventure and above all – love!”
Go to the Bridlington Spa website at www.bridspa.com or call 01262 678258 to book tickets for the show.
Watch the promotional video for the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=647GxxDb9Bg&t=18s