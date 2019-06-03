'Miss Chip' was Bridlington Lifeboat through and through

A lifelong supporter of Bridlington Lifeboat, who helped to raise thousands of pounds over more than half-a-century, has died at the age of 88.

June Chippindale was awarded the RNLI’s highest honour for fund-raisers in recognition of her tireless work to support the town’s crew.

Andy Brompton, press officer at Bridlington Lifeboat, said: “June devoted most of her life to the RNLI, especially here in Bridlington.

“For many years she was chairwoman of the Bridlington Ladies Lifeboat Guild and in that time , they raised many thousands of pounds for the RNLI, through coffee mornings, summer fayres and various other charity events.

“In her later years, she suffered from ill health but even when she was ailing, she was continue to raise money for us and would phone the lifeboat station and see if someone could collect it.

“The RNLI recognised her long service with the silver medal and gold medal, which is given for 50 years.

“She was RNLI through and through. Even in her ill health, with the help of staff at Mallard Court, she was able to come to one of the events at the new boathouse, to see the new boat and the new station.

“Through the years she knew a lot of coxswains and crew members and we knew her simply as Miss Chip.”

The flag at the station has been lowered to half mast and before their training exercise last Wednesday evening, the crew gathered in silence to pay their respects.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11am at Bridlington Priory Church.