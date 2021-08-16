Makaton sensory story time event with Handmade Voices held at North Bridlington Library

A Makaton signed version of popular children’s story ‘Dear Zoo’ will take place at North Bridlington Library tomorrow (Tuesday, August 17) between 11am and noon.

The event offers children with additional or communication challenges – or with an interest in Makaton – to explore the stories through sensory play.

The stories will be shared by Emma from www.handmadevoices.co.uk.

A spokesman for the event said: “Please book one free ticket per child. There is no need to book a ticket for adults but due to space availability, only one adult per child at the venues would be ideal.

“The event is part of the Holiday and Activities Programme for children who receive free school meals, but is open to all children in the East Riding.

“To book a place you will need to register an account on the Holiday Activities and Food booking site, from www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk

“In addition to the story time sessions, there is an opportunity to learn to sign Makaton, with free Zoom taster sessions for adults.

“If you would like to learn Makaton but are not yet ready for a full course, or you would like to refresh some of your signs, then free Zoom taster sessions commissioned by East Riding Libraries, and delivered by Handmadevoices.co.uk could be for you.