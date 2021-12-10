Long service medals presented at the 50th Anniversary lunch of Bridlington Ladies Lifeboat Luncheon Club
The 50th anniversary lunch of Bridlington Ladies Lifeboat Luncheon Club was held at the Expanse Hotel on Wednesday, December 8.
The speaker, the Rev Robert Amos, gave a lively talk to the well attended gathering which was enjoyed by all.
In attendance at the special luncheon were Dave Garnett, chair of Bridlington Lifeboat Management Group, Richard Dunk, president of Bridlington Boathouse, and lifeboat operations manager Keith Turnbull.
Long-service awards were presented by Mr Garnett, who thanked the club’s members for their valuable fundraising work and support over the years.
Gillian Bapty, president of the club, received her award for 30 years while Pat Lammers was recognised for 25 years’ service.
A spokesman said: “The chairman Ann Saunders outlined the history of the club, which had been formed as a subsidiary of The Guild.
“The Lunchen Club’s first committee meeting was held on February 2, 1970 and the inaugural lunch on October 28 of the same year.
“The anniversary cake, expertly made by Margaret Marsh and decorated beautifully by Gillian Bapty, was sliced up for members to enjoy with their coffee at the end of the meal.”