Injured woman rescued by Flamborough RNLI lifeboat crew at Selwicks Bay

The Flamborough RNLI lifeboat was launched last Thursday (August 12) tasked with extracting an injured woman from the beach at Selwicks Bay. The Flamborough RNLI lifeboat was launched last Thursday (August 12) tasked with extracting an injured woman from the beach at Selwicks Bay.

Volunteer crew arrived on scene at 4:19pm where the casualty, who had suffered an ankle injury, was with two members of Coastguard personnel.

Working together, volunteer RNLI crew and Coastguard personnel immobilised her ankle and transferred the casualty safely from the beach to the waiting lifeboat using a stretcher.

The casualty was kept comfortable while returning to Flamborough RNLI Lifeboat Station, where she was assessed by a paramedic and discharged into the care of her husband for transport to Scarborough Hospital.

Volunteer crew member Tom Moate said: “It was a tricky extraction from the beach due to uneven rocky terrain covered with thick seaweed as well the rising tide.