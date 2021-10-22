Information appeal on film star Vivien Leigh’s time in Bridlington

Film star Vivien Leigh's grandparents and great aunt are buried in the Priory Churchyard.

Lisa Blosfelds found that the actor had strong connections with Bridlington as her grandparents and great aunt are buried in the Priory Churchyard.

Vivien Leigh was born Vivien Mary Hartley on 5 November 1913 at Darjeeling, India. She was the daughter, and only child, of Ernest and Gertrude Hartley (nee Yackjee).

Lisa said: “Her grandparents were living at 14 Belgrave Square, Bridlington, just south of the Spa in around 1920. The house is now part of the Belgrave Court care home.

“Vivien spent her school holidays in Bridlington with her grandparents and her two aunts who were still living with them.

“She must have become very familiar with the town.

“By this time Joseph and Elizabeth would have been in their seventies.

“Their unmarried daughter Emily died in 1928 at the age of 52, Joseph Nicholson Hartley died the following year aged 81, while Elizabeth lived on until 1935, attaining the age of 87. It is they who are buried in Bridlington Priory churchyard.

“Anyone wishing to visit the grave should enter the churchyard at the main gate and turn right.

“The grave is in the sixth row from the gate and is the sixth from the path.”